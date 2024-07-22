Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,545 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,212. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

