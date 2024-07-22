Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 62,431 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 604.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LNT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

