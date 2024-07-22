Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.52. 613,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,072. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 144.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.