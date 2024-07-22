Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

