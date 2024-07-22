Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sempra by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sempra by 5,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $64,994,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,455,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,495,000 after buying an additional 658,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 394,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

