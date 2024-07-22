Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 411.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,771,000 after acquiring an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.50.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded up $8.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $760.07. The stock had a trading volume of 295,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $740.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $748.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

