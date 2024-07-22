Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 255.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after buying an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.55.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $487.21. The stock had a trading volume of 201,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.40 and its 200-day moving average is $435.00. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $491.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

