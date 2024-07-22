Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,417 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 129,294 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.4 %

DraftKings stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.40. 3,087,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,982,721. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.66.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

