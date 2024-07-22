Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,505 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 53,105 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,969 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,619. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

