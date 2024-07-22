Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,111 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.11.

CDW Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $230.81. 91,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $184.99 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.84.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

