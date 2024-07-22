Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 125,479 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,479 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 134.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 197,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3,636.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 531,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 593,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,326. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

