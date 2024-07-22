Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 468.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

RLI Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.30. 94,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

