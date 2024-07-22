Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 17,822 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,232,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 52,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

ADI stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.60. The company had a trading volume of 423,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.45 and a 200 day moving average of $206.60. The company has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.