Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Textron by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $394,347,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Textron by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 563,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 246,185 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Up 0.8 %

TXT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 260,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,641. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. TD Cowen upped their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

