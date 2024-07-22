Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.3% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 61.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $35.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.04. 24,318,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.95, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

