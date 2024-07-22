Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 31,005 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.45. 339,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,837. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.06. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

