Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 32,306 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,306 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE XYL traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $139.20. 362,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,059. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

View Our Latest Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.