Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 32,311 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,311 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 477,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after buying an additional 48,062 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 129.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.69. 106,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.24.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

