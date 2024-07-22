Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 33,078 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,078 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 147,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $153.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

