Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 33,644 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,644 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.23. 312,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,644. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.