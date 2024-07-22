Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 35,411 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,411 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Incyte by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $1,425,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,465,000 after buying an additional 217,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

INCY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.36. 225,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,577. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,941. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

