Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 35,829 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,829 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,080. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $372.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

