Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 665,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,496. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,160,463.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

