Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $424.40. 27,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.65. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

