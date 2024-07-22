Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 40,097 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,097 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $333,373,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,862,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 580,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,273. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.83 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

