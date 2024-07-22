Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 42,587 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,587 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.4 %

TER stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.33. 634,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.64.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

