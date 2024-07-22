Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 4,643 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.75.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.3 %

MCO stock traded up $5.63 on Monday, hitting $447.77. 307,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.01. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $458.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

