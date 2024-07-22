Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 67,151 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,151 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.54. 114,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,187. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

