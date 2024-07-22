Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,232 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,579 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after buying an additional 264,572 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,133 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.98. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

