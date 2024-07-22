Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 80,300 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. Bank of America decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.51. 203,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,633. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

