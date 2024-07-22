Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,363 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,444,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 828,913 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.16. The stock had a trading volume of 178,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $170.60.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

