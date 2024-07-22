Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 97,834 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,834 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,885,000 after buying an additional 178,881 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,284,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,526,000 after purchasing an additional 606,671 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

