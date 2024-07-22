Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $819,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $231,512,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $50,967,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 588,818 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.22. 298,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -280.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.37%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.