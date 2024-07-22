Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 173,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. 135,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,998. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

