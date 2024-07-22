Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,606 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,141,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,033,332. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.