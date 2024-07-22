Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,982 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,577,000 after buying an additional 3,731,541 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,020,000 after buying an additional 1,279,934 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 13,163,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,900,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $46.64. 333,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

