Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 40,324 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,547,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 833,113 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 234,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. 393,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $30.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

