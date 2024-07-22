International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,434,000 after buying an additional 444,674 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 640,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $65.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.89. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Bancshares

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.