International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.3 %

IFF traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.88. 341,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,471. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

