International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $95.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 259,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

