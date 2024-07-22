Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE IPG opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

