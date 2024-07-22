Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

