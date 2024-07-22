Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,381 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,382 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,020,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,989.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,186,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,782,000 after buying an additional 1,129,790 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

