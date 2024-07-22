Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSPH. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $978.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.