Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Position Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,760,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 209,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 124,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of XMLV stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
