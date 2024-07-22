Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Position Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 305,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,609,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $110.61.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Innovative Robotics Stock Rockets 187% on NVIDIA Investment
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Defensive Stock Picks Investors Should Consider Today
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks to Secure Your Portfolio in a High VIX Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.