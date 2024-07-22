Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Position Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 305,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,609,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.