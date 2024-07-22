Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 22nd (AAL, APD, BHLB, BLDR, CMA, COOP, CRWD, ED, EL, FIS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 22nd:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $393.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $174.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NU (NYSE:NU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.