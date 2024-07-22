Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 22nd (ACM, ADNT, AES, AGCO, ALGN, ALK, ALKT, ALNY, ALV, ALX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 22nd:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $104.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES)

had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $133.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $35.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $220.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $140.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $108.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $133.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $480.00 to $540.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $16.50 to $18.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $267.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $260.00 to $265.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $247.00 to $263.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $84.50 to $95.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $70.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $184.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $146.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $284.00 to $288.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $110.00 to $80.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $51.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $101.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $226.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $56.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $310.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $380.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $111.00 to $89.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $166.00 to $156.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $465.00 to $448.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.50 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $168.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $575.00 to $520.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $580.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $224.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $593.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $136.00 to $130.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $249.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Argus from $42.00 to $46.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $125.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $146.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $46.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $13.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target boosted by Argus from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $167.00 to $166.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $725.00 to $625.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $115.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Argus from $70.00 to $72.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $265.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $31.00 to $33.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $57.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $39.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $188.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $91.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $122.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $54.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $192.00 to $203.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had its target price increased by Hovde Group from $44.00 to $51.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $67.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $181.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.40. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $144.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $144.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $162.00 to $153.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $152.00 to $150.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $59.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $299.00 to $302.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $925.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $501.00 to $555.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $77.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $96.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $62.00 to $64.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $46.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $68.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $148.00 to $165.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $56.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $121.00 to $130.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $207.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $202.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $295.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $250.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $490.00 to $580.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $440.00 to $480.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $68.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $183.00 to $184.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $98.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $88.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $92.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $87.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $118.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $121.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

