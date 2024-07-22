Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 11,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,079 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTBT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

