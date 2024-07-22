iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.40. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 3,412,401 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

iQIYI Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,360,000 after buying an additional 269,491 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 587,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 262,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

